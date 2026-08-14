This morning Serie A blocked the move for both clubs. Lazio's transfer business is currently restricted and must balance at zero, but the final stop from Via Rosellini came over the obligation-to-buy formula. As things stand, Lotito's club cannot guarantee in advance that they can hit a zero balance for this transfer window year, a constraint caused by problems with the liquidity ratio and the squad cost ratio, once the €14 million obligation to buy is triggered. In essence, to complete the deal with this formula, Lazio had to already have the operating margin set aside to treat it as a permanent option.