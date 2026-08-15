Frattesi bids farewell to Inter: "Perhaps we were incompatible, but we split the sky in half. After that cursed final I changed, it is right that only those who can give everything remain"

"It’s true... perhaps we were not destined to stay together, perhaps we were incompatible. We had ups and downs, but in those moments we tore the sky in half. It was the greatest honour of my life to play for you, then when I saw San Siro driving us on... I felt unbeatable. Unfortunately, after that cursed final, something in me changed and it is right that only those who can give 101% remain at Inter. I cared for you like brothers and sisters, I will always be your first fan. Davide. P.S. The yellow gate is mine, eh".





Those were the midfielder's words as he returned to Lazio on loan with an option to buy in a deal, which became complicated in the last few hours before finally being unlocked, that guarantees around €15 million for Inter, while his old club have secured 50% of the capital gain on any future resale.