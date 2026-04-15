Frank Lampard is also in the frame: will Marco Rose inherit a side that often troubles Arsenal?

Reports confirm that Bournemouth have already held concrete talks with Rose. The 49-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving RB Leipzig at the end of March 2025.

English midfield legend Frank Lampard, 47, is also in the frame; he is on the brink of guiding Coventry City back to the Premier League, with promotion now all but confirmed.

Alongside Lampard and Rose, the club are also said to be weighing up Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Pérez.