Frank Lampard is back! Chelsea legend announced as new Coventry City boss as 18-month managerial absence comes to an end

F. LampardCoventryChampionship

Frank Lampard has been announced as the new Coventry City head coach following a year-and-a-half away from management.

  • Coventry appoint Lampard as new boss
  • Ends 18-month spell without job
  • Tasked with keeping Sky Blues in Championship
