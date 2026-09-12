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Real Madrid loanee Franco Mastantuono breaks historic Lionel Messi record in stunning Serie A display
Mastantuono makes history in Italy
Mastantuono has announced his arrival in Serie A in spectacular fashion. The Real Madrid loanee scored a hat-trick for Fiorentina on Friday to secure a 4-2 victory against Venezia.
In doing so, he eclipsed Messi as the youngest Argentine to score a hat-trick in Europe's top five leagues. Mastantuono achieved the historic feat at just 19 years and 28 days old. His memorable treble gave Fiorentina their first points of the new campaign. The crucial away win also moves the Italian side up to 15th in the league table.
Eclipsing a Barcelona legend
Mastantuono is incredibly 231 days younger than Messi was when he netted his first Barcelona hat-trick. The legendary forward achieved his famous milestone against Real Madrid back in March 2007.
The teenager's heroics were desperately needed after Akor Adams put Venezia ahead in the 22nd minute. American midfielder Gianluca Busio provided the assist with good lead-up work to give the hosts an early advantage.
Mastantuono responded brilliantly by scoring twice in just one minute and 38 seconds on the half-hour mark. He wrapped up his hat-trick six minutes from time, having already become the youngest Fiorentina player to score multiple goals in a single match.
Bouncing back from Madrid struggles
The performance marks a welcome return to form for a player considered one of world football's brightest prospects. Mastantuono initially burst onto the scene by making his senior River Plate debut at just 16.
Madrid beat Paris Saint-Germain to his signature in summer 2025, handing the youngster a six-year deal. He also became the youngest player to represent the Argentina national team that same month.
However, the winger found life difficult during his first season in Spain and struggled to make an impact at the Bernabeu. He netted just three times in 35 appearances for Madrid last season, a tally he has now matched in just five matches for Fiorentina across all competitions.
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Looking ahead after World Cup heartbreak
A difficult maiden season in Europe ultimately cost Mastantuono a place in Argentina's World Cup squad. Now, his season-long loan in Italy offers the perfect platform to rebuild his confidence and rediscover his best form.
Mastantuono will hope to build on this historic display as Fiorentina look to climb the Serie A standings. If he maintains this devastating touch in front of goal, a triumphant return to the national team setup surely beckons.
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