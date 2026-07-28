Zinedine Zidane is the new France head coach. The FFF, the French Football Federation, have officially confirmed the arrival of the former Real Madrid manager, who has signed until 2030. He will lead Les Bleus at Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup. "This is an exceptional moment," says FFF president Philippe Diallo. "It has been 14 years since the federation was in a position to appoint a new head coach. I would like to say a word for Deschamps: for 14 years he took the France national team to the top. He restored the image of Les Bleus on the pitch. It is important that his work is recognised."
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France, official: Zinedine Zidane new head coach. He has signed until 2030
France first choice
"It is an immense joy," said Zidane. "I am truly happy. I am ready for the challenge, it motivates me. The only thing I wanted to do after my experience at Real Madrid. I have known it since I was a child, I started in the youth teams, I went through every stage until reaching the senior national team, the pinnacle. The only thing that motivates me is being able to work for this team and see them continue to win. Leading France is the only thing I wanted to do after my experience at Real Madrid. I turned down offers to be the France head coach. I have known it since I was a child, I started in the youth teams, I went through every stage until reaching the senior national team, the pinnacle. The only thing that motivates me is being able to work for this team and see them continue to win."
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