"It is an immense joy," said Zidane. "I am truly happy. I am ready for the challenge, it motivates me. The only thing I wanted to do after my experience at Real Madrid. I have known it since I was a child, I started in the youth teams, I went through every stage until reaching the senior national team, the pinnacle. The only thing that motivates me is being able to work for this team and see them continue to win. Leading France is the only thing I wanted to do after my experience at Real Madrid. I turned down offers to be the France head coach. I have known it since I was a child, I started in the youth teams, I went through every stage until reaching the senior national team, the pinnacle. The only thing that motivates me is being able to work for this team and see them continue to win."