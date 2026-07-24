Formula 1 star: Messi's shirt cannot be burned, and the Spaniards' celebration was "shameful"

Some Argentines, including Alpine Formula 1 driver Franco Colapinto, are still finding it difficult to accept the World Cup final defeat to Spain.

The newspaper "Sport" ran Colapinto's comments to ESPN, in which he laid into the way the Spanish celebrated after beating Argentina, calling it "shameful".

He added: "The spread of Spanish shirts during the World Cup? Suddenly they started wearing them when they won, not before. It's shameful."

Colapinto went on: "They don't even have songs to chant." His dig nodded to Argentina's fan culture, famous for inventing chants tailored to the big occasions.

He also claimed he had heard of attempts to burn Messi's shirt. The journalist then steered the conversation elsewhere, sensing it was turning towards more sensitive ground.