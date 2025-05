This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Former Real Madrid and West Ham boss Lopetegui back in work with national team and has eyes set on 2026 World Cup J. Lopetegui Qatar Real Madrid LaLiga West Ham Premier League World Cup Former Real Madrid and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui is back in work after leaving West Ham earlier this season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Julen Lopetegui back in work

Returns to international football

Eyes set on 2026 World Cup Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱