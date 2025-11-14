Former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy suffers defeat as AFCON-bound Equatorial Guinea down Kenya's Harambee Stars in Turkey

Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars suffered a 1-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in an international friendly match played at the Emir Complex, Turkey, on Friday.

Harambee Stars, who headed into the fixture with two wins from their last five games, were unable to outclass Equatorial Guinea despite creating a number of chances.

Kenya's most open chance was created in the 15th minute when the hard-working Jonah Ayunga failed to find the back of the net despite winning the ball at an advantageous position.

Ayunga again was involved in creating another chance for Kenya; his combination with Ryan Ogam and Boniface Muchiri stretched their opponents at the back, but Muchiri missed the target, wasting a glorious chance.

Just before the halftime break, Kenya conceded a penalty when Rooney Onyango fouled Equatorial Guinea’s Josete Miranda. Miranda rose up to successfully convert the penalty and give his country the lead.

Austin Odhiambo failed to find the back of the net with another open chance for Kenya in the 66th minute. The attacking midfielder was spotted in a good position by Onyango, but he ended up sending his shot wide.

Harambee Stars could not fight back despite showing more determination in the second half, meaning the game ended in favour of their opponents.

This was the first game between the East Africans and the Central Africans since May 28, 2018, in a friendly that Harambee Stars won by a 1-0 margin. The goal for Kenya was scored by Piston Mutamba.

Gor Mahia's defender, Mike Kibwage, is the only star who played in 2018 and was also in the team that faced the Central Africans again in Turkey.