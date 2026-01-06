Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena confirms MC Alger want Orlando Pirates & Bafana Bafana international Relebohile Mofokeng but reveals the 21-year-old's wish
Mofokeng, the transfer story that never goes away
Relebohile Mofokeng made his mark in the South African football late in the 2022/23 season when coach Jose Riveiro gave him his debut.
Since then, the now 21-year-old has helped the club win four MTN8 crowns, two Nedbank Cups, and the recent Carling Knockout trophy.
His talent has seen him get linked to some top teams like the English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers, Rangers from Scotland, teams from Belgium, and on the continent, the likes of Al Ahly.
However, it is Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi who have left Orlando Pirates just a couple of months after their introduction to top football.
MC Alger, the latest team to be linked with Mofokeng
MC Alger coach Rhulani Mokwena has now revealed that the Algerian outfit has been in the market for the winger, but his preference is Europe.
The 38-year-old has further underlined the qualities that have made teams chase the Sea Robbers' player.
"I know the [MC Alger] fans want Mofokeng, I know this, and believe me, I want Mofokeng," the tactician told the media after the Algerian League 1 game between his team and CS Constantine that ended 1-0 in his favour.
"He is a South African, the player that I also speak to about certain things in South African football, but it is not a culture that's just from a financial perspective. Because I can tell you that the player has had many, many offers and has set his sights on going to Europe.
"So, I can talk about it, as just an example that the club is ambitious, the club has exploited that possibility, but the player has no ambitions to play in Africa. It's not the lack of ambition from the president," Mokwena concluded.
What has Mofokeng said about his future?
In his recent interview, Mofokeng revealed his ambition to leave Pirates for a team abroad. He insists he is ready for a new challenge after serving the Soweto giants.
"I think if something can be available for me, I can get the chance somewhere in another country. I think it will be a very good move. This tournament is very important [in that aspect]. When I get a chance, I’ll just have to grab it,” he told the media.
Mofokeng then opened up about the massive task awaiting Bafana Bafana against the five-time champions, the Indomitable Lions.
"I think the most important thing is mentality. Even if a person is bigger, the mentality matters the most because if I tell myself that I’m going to get past this guy, I’m going to do it," he concluded.
Will he be negatively impacted again?
Mofokeng's failure to move away from the Sea Robbers negatively impacted the player at the beginning of the season, according to coach Hugo Bros.
“This is not my job, to interfere with this kind of thing, [advising players on clubs to join]," the Bafana Bafana coach opined earlier in the season.
“Why is Rele not at the level he was last year? It’s very clear, they made him crazy!
"You can’t ask a guy at the age of 20, that he can say yes, I’m concentrating on football, not what those guys are telling me, I’m not listening. At the end, you listen, and this is normal; you can’t blame Mofokeng for that.
“Maybe it’s in my job to go to those guys and say pay attention to this and blah blah blah; but that’s all I can do," Broos concluded.
The winger, alongside the other Pirates players, are set for domestic action after Bafana Bafana's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), ongoing in Morocco.