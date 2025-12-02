GOAL/Getty
Former Crystal Palace chief John Textor reveals shady partnership with Evangelos Marinakis that allows pair to 'adjust' transfer fees in deals between clubs
Textor shares close bond with Marinakis
Former Palace chief Textor, who exited the Premier League club in June by selling his 43 per cent stake, recently opened up about his special bond with Forest owner Marinakis. The two club owners reportedly 'adjusted' transfer fees as part of their understanding while dealing in player transfers between their clubs.
Marinakis currently owns Nottingham Forest, while Textor sold his stake in Palace for £190million in June. They also have a portfolio of clubs worldwide; The Forest boss also owns Olympiacos in Greece and Rio Ave in Portugal, while Textor, through Eagle Football Holdings, has Lyon in France and Brazilian giants Botafogo.
'He has really become the partner that we wanted to have'
Speaking to Canal do TF, Textor said: "The relationship is, though we do not own Nottingham Forest, and Marinakis does not own any piece of Eagle Football, he has really become the partner that we wanted to have with Crystal Palace. It’s important, I believe, to have a strong Brazilian club, to have a strong European club, to have a strong United Kingdom club. I would like a partner in Portugal. I might even prefer a partner in Spain more than a partner in France, but Marinakis has effectively become that partner because he has clubs in Portugal, clubs in Greece, and a club in the UK, and he, more than any other owner I’ve met in the world of football, believes in Brazilian talent.
"That’s my first explanation. The second part of the question is, you have to understand that you do your best to allocate the transfer price on an athlete-by-athlete basis. But you also understand that if you have a large relationship and you’ve been trading players in Brazil and elsewhere because he’s sending players to us in France, we sent some younger players to him in Portugal, right?"
Were transfer fees adjusted between Marinakis and Textor?
When asked adjusting fees while dealing transfers between their clubs, Textor added: "You feel really stupid when suddenly Igor Jesus (who Botafogo sold to Forest for £16.5m this summer) is the best player against Liverpool and you’re sure you should have gotten paid more money for him. But the fact is his injury history was the greatest reason we didn’t get paid more for him. A lot of those numbers will bounce around and sometimes you’ll look stupid and sometimes they’ll make sense. And sometimes it’s part of making an adjustment because you trade with that particular friend in a lot of situations."
'Every deal is a negotiation'
Further speaking to The Times, Textor said: "A team owner can say, 'Give me a break on this new one; you know I overpaid for the last one, based on performance.' Every deal is a negotiation, and if you desire to continue trading with a particular owner, you sometimes agree to another owner’s perception of value, sometimes forfeiting your own perception of value. These negotiations swing both ways.
"If you adjust the negotiation of a transfer fee, that’s not the same thing as adjusting a transfer fee.' But won't fans feel aggrieved if a player they like was sold for a specific fee just to keep a 'partner' happy? 'It’s my money, right?' Textor snapped back. 'But you’re ignoring the rest of the conversation about that same answer. 'And what I object to is people saying there’s some sinister relationship between me and Marinakis, and because people are going after him."
He added: "What if I have a strategy where I’m creating a pathway; a regular pathway from Brazil into the Premier League? You can watch a Premier League game between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest and see Botafogo players on both sides of the pitch. And that’s never happened before."
Were Marikanis and Textor's deals illegal?
Marc Shrimpling, a partner in UK competition and trade practice at Osborne Clarke, told The Telegraph: "This is clearly uncharted water, but in order to compete against the global giants of the game, it is not surprising that clubs slightly further down the chain are thinking creatively about how to combine resources and generate a talent pipeline that is mutually beneficial. Perhaps competitions need to weigh up here the merits of intervention here versus allowing smaller clubs to collaborate in a way that, net effect, may promote competition more than it harms the level playing field."
