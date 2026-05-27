The PSG supporters have a passionate fanbase, and their ultras view the pundit primarily as a former Marseille player. Before his major Premier League moves, he made 166 appearances for the French side. This deep-rooted rivalry led to constant hostility in Munich, where ultras insulted him during the live broadcast. The stark contrast in how the broadcast team was treated highlighted the tension, as the crowd alternated between warmly applauding former PSG winger David Ginola and hurling vile taunts at his colleague. The relentless abuse continued long after the final whistle, leading to his decision to withdraw.

Nasri confirmed the reports to L’Equipe, saying: "Yes, it’s true. But it’s part of the game as a former Marseille player to get insulted by Parisian fans… Even if I think they had other things to do, like celebrating qualifying for the final (smiles).”

He added: “What bothered me was that they insulted my mother... That’s not why I’m not going to Budapest for the final.

"It’s not the first time I’ve been insulted in a stadium, and it certainly won’t be the last. And if I let it get to me, I’d stop doing TV and I’d stop going to matches,” he responded. "It's PSG-Arsenal, it's better to have Robert Pires, who's a die-hard Gunners fan, and David Ginola, who's a die-hard PSG fan, than someone neutral like me on the panel. Arsenal is also my former club, but I don't have an extraordinary relationship with its supporters."