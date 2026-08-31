Lionel Messi announced his international retirement on Monday evening, and the world's sports newspapers cast it as the end of an exceptional chapter in the history of the Argentina national team and world football.

Reaction to the surprise decision ranged from shock at its timing to a recalling of the numbers and titles, and to the void the former Argentina captain will leave after more than two decades in the shirt.

Messi, "39 years old", broke the news in an emotional message. The decision "pained him and still pains him", he said, but he felt the time had come, insisting he had exhausted all he had to offer and that a new generation deserved the chance.