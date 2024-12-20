'Football doesn't understand ages!' - Lamine Yamal sent heartwarming message by Atletico Madrid president after Barcelona star ruled out of crunch La Liga title showdown through injury
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has praised Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, with the teenager is set to miss the crucial clash between the sides.
- Yamal out injured for Barcelona
- Set to miss out on Atletico clash
- Atleti president praises teenager