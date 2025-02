This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Following in Lionel Messi's footsteps! Barcelona legend reveals Lamine Yamal will copy Argentine superstar by ditching No.19 shirt to take famed No.10 with Blaugrana L. Yamal L. Messi Barcelona LaLiga Former Barcelona star Rivaldo expects Lamine Yamal to follow in Lionel Messi's footsteps and take the club's iconic number 10 shirt in future. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rivaldo backs Yamal to follow Messi

Will inherit the No.10 shirt soon

Barcelona face Valencia on Thursday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Copa del Rey VAL BAR Match preview