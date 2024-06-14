Follow Cristiano Ronaldo instead of Lionel Messi? Real Madrid captain Nacho in ‘advanced talks’ over Saudi Pro League move as he leans away from MLS & Inter Miami
Real Madrid captain Nacho is reporting leaning away from a move to MLS and towards one that will see him follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia.
- Defender heading towards free agency
- Moved to America had been speculated on
- Appears to now favour the Middle East