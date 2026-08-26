Hansi Flick has cleared up Rodri's situation ahead of the clash with Athletic Bilbao, confirming the Spanish midfielder is now ready for his first match with Barcelona.

"Yes, he can play, and we have a plan for him to feature," said the German coach, after Rodri trained with the squad from Monday.

Flick spoke with real enthusiasm about pairing Rodri and Pedri in the Barcelona midfield, and he name-checked Marc Bernal too.

According to Mundo Deportivo, he said: "Rodri is one of the best players, and he is a leader in every sense of the word. With Pedri we can control the play and the ball." He pointed to the Elche game, when Barcelona's possession and grip on proceedings improved after Pedri came on.

"I have a strong desire to see them play together at Barcelona, and they will be at the very top level," he added.

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