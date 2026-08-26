Hansi Flick has cleared up Rodri's situation ahead of the clash with Athletic Bilbao, confirming the Spanish midfielder is now ready to make his Barcelona debut.

"Yes, he can play, and we have a plan for him to feature," said the German coach, with Rodri having trained alongside the team since Monday.

Flick spoke enthusiastically, too, about the prospect of pairing Rodri and Pedri in the Barcelona midfield, and he name-checked Marc Bernal as well.

"Rodri is one of the best players, and he is a leader in every sense of the word. With Pedri we can control the play and the ball," he told Mundo Deportivo, pointing to the Elche game, when Barcelona's possession and grip on the match improved once Pedri came on.

"I have a great desire to see them play together at Barcelona, and they will be at the top level," he added.

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