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Ahmad Salah

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Flick's dream draws closer: Pedri prepares for his first appearance, and a new message regarding Alvarez

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
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Barcelona coach sets date for Gavi's return

Hansi Flick had plenty on his mind ahead of tomorrow's trip to Athletic Bilbao on matchday two of La Liga. The German faced questions that stretched well beyond the game itself, from players closing in on a return to those ruled out by injury, all against a backdrop of doubts over Barcelona's current form and what the squad needs in the weeks ahead.

Flick was clear about his choices. He defended the strength of his current squad and the work being done behind the scenes by the club's management, with the transfer window entering its final hours and speculation mounting over a move for Atletico Madrid's Argentine star Julian Alvarez.

  • Flick's dream: Rodri and Pedri together

    Hansi Flick has cleared up Rodri's situation ahead of the clash with Athletic Bilbao, confirming the Spanish midfielder is now ready to make his Barcelona debut.

    "Yes, he can play, and we have a plan for him to feature," said the German coach, with Rodri having trained alongside the team since Monday.

    Flick spoke enthusiastically, too, about the prospect of pairing Rodri and Pedri in the Barcelona midfield, and he name-checked Marc Bernal as well.

    "Rodri is one of the best players, and he is a leader in every sense of the word. With Pedri we can control the play and the ball," he told Mundo Deportivo, pointing to the Elche game, when Barcelona's possession and grip on the match improved once Pedri came on.

    "I have a great desire to see them play together at Barcelona, and they will be at the top level," he added.

    Read also: A loaded question to embarrass him: Xavi escapes the first Dutch ambush


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  • Gavi out: no concern in defence for Flick

    Flick confirmed Gavi will miss the matches against Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano after the injury to his right knee against Elche. The player's condition has improved and the examinations revealed no worrying problem, the coach explained, but Gavi needs around a week before returning.

    Defensively, Flick is a happy man. He pointed to the versatility of Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde and Gerard Martin, all capable of covering more than one position, alongside Andreas Christensen and Pau Cubarsi, whom he called "one of the best defenders".

    He wants Cubarsi ready to go, too, expecting the youngster to feature heavily this season.

    Read also: Video: A special song? A Turkish singer celebrates Salah's brilliance

  • "I don't want to talk about the Álvarez case"

    The Barcelona coach spoke about the Julian Alvarez file, but he was also keen to praise the work done by the sporting management this summer to strengthen the squad.

    Yesterday, the German held a meeting with club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco at the sporting city. The Atletico Madrid striker's file sat on the discussion table. Today, Flick issued a brief but clear statement.

    "The president delivered a clear message yesterday, and Deco and I are in full agreement with it," Flick said. Pressed again, he expanded on Julian's situation and the work the club is doing to build a competitive squad. "I don't want to talk about Julian. All that matters to me is the club's situation. We have made very good deals in the current transfer market, and our objective is clear, but the club must also think about the future, not only the present."

    He added: "As a coach, I will of course say: give me the best players I can get and the highest quality ones, but this may or may not work. I have complete confidence in the quality we currently have in the team."

    Julian Alvarez did not train today with Atletico Madrid amid the uncertainty. Sources at the Madrid club explained that "the player had a bad night" to account for his absence from the session.

    Read also: He cannot stop the hands of time: Postecoglou's boldness puts Ronaldo before the dreaded question

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  • Building for the future: "We must find solutions"

    Flick continued: "Of course, we have to deal with certain situations, and perhaps find solutions for some matches, but the quality we have is immense."

    He also praised the work being done by the club and Deco, saying: "The club and Deco are doing a great job, because they are also looking to the future, to the next three, four or five years. That is a good thing and helps to stabilise the club, which is what we all want."

    The German rounded off by stressing how much work went into raising the team's level over the summer.

    Just six days remain before the window shuts. Barcelona, meanwhile, will keep pushing to sign Julian Alvarez, who still harbours a desire to pull on the Catalan side's shirt.

    Read also: A Turkish deal opens Juventus' doors to Kessie

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