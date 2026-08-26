Hansi Flick had plenty on his mind ahead of tomorrow's trip to Athletic Bilbao on matchday two of La Liga. The German faced questions that stretched well beyond the game itself, from players closing in on a return to those ruled out by injury, all against a backdrop of doubts over Barcelona's current form and what the squad needs in the weeks ahead.
Flick was clear about his choices. He defended the strength of his current squad and the work being done behind the scenes by the club's management, with the transfer window entering its final hours and speculation mounting over a move for Atletico Madrid's Argentine star Julian Alvarez.