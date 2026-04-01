Flick’s departure and FIFA’s complaint… Laporta outlines Barcelona’s future

The newly elected president of Barcelona said regarding Flick’s contract renewal: “We’ll discuss it calmly at the end of the season; he doesn’t feel the need to extend his contract at the moment.”

He added: “He is true to himself and extremely professional. I think he deserves a renewal, but he prefers to analyse the situation at the end of the season and make the right decision.”

He continued: “If we renew the contract for another year, he will have got what he wants. I think he feels that a long-term contract might suggest to some that he has become complacent.”

The Catalan president touched on the club’s transfer policy, defending the commitment to the La Masia philosophy, saying: “I understand that we will continue to improve in all areas, but I must say that what I believe in after building such a strong team is maintaining and consolidating it.”

He continued: “There is no need to turn to the transfer market just for the sake of it; we must continue to look at what we have within the club, and if necessary, we will improve the team.”

Read more:

Flick’s proposal will not go ahead… World Cup changes Barcelona’s summer plans

