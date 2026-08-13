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Hansi Flick FC Bayern 2021Getty Images
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Flick awaits Rodri's arrival to solve Barcelona's dilemma

LaLiga
Rodri
H. Flick
Barcelona
Spain

Barcelona's squad has been transformed in recent years, driven above all by the surge of young players into the first team.

The summer exits of Ronald Araujo and Robert Lewandowski have stripped the dressing room of two veterans who carried real weight and influence within the group.

Without them, Hansi Flick finds himself short of figures capable of shouldering the burden of leadership and commanding respect among his players.

According to Sport newspaper, the German has asked the club to bring in players with the experience and leadership needed to fill that void.

That was one of the main reasons Flick gave his blessing to the Rodri deal.

Flick rates what Rodri offers technically and in terms of quality. But experience and leadership matter to him most.

In a dressing room dominated by youngsters, Flick believes the team needs someone who can make the difference in the toughest, most important moments, especially in the Champions League and during the decisive run-in.

  • RaphinhaGetty Images

    Three team captains

    Rodri can make a difference in this respect, partly filling the void that worries Flick.

    Only one player on the current squad list is over 30: goalkeeper Szczesny. 

    Szczesny brings a positive spirit and helps the young players, but he lacks the personality of a leader who commands respect inside the dressing room, the way Araujo and Lewandowski once did.

    Joao Cancelo is the only other player who could join the over-30s list, should his return to Barcelona be completed.

    The captaincy at Barcelona will change following the departures of Ronald Araujo and Ter Stegen, along with the long-term injury to Frenkie de Jong.

    Raphinha is expected to become first captain and Pedri second captain. Gavi and Eric Garcia could join the list of skippers behind them.

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