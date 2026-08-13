Flick awaits Rodri's arrival to solve Barcelona's dilemma

Barcelona's squad has been transformed in recent years, driven above all by the surge of young players into the first team.

The summer exits of Ronald Araujo and Robert Lewandowski have stripped the dressing room of two veterans who carried real weight and influence within the group.

Without them, Hansi Flick finds himself short of figures capable of shouldering the burden of leadership and commanding respect among his players.

According to Sport newspaper, the German has asked the club to bring in players with the experience and leadership needed to fill that void.

That was one of the main reasons Flick gave his blessing to the Rodri deal.

Flick rates what Rodri offers technically and in terms of quality. But experience and leadership matter to him most.

In a dressing room dominated by youngsters, Flick believes the team needs someone who can make the difference in the toughest, most important moments, especially in the Champions League and during the decisive run-in.