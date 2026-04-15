Chelsea and Barcelona target taking transfer rumours with 'a sense of humour' as Bundesliga star opens up on Champions League dream

The striker's representative recently confirmed contact by the Catalan club regarding a potential move to the Spotify Camp Nou. With a release clause reportedly set between €25 million and €29m, the German-born attacker represents an attractive proposition for clubs looking to bolster their front lines without breaking the bank on established superstars.

Asllani has seen his profile skyrocket this term, leading to intense speculation regarding a move to the Premier League or La Liga. Despite the noise, the forward is maintaining a light-hearted approach to the gossip surrounding his future at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

"I try to keep my sense of humour through everything. That is one of my greatest strengths," Asllani told Sky Sport. "I try to stay relaxed. What people say, I cannot influence. I can only influence what is on the pitch. There I will always throw everything in, always give everything. In the end, it is also a good sign that people are talking. Because that means that I am also performing well. Therefore it is obviously good, but it doesn't interest me. I stand on the pitch, I throw everything in. Until the last matchday and then we will see."