Journalist and transfer expert Ben Jacobs reports that the German record champions have received the green light from the 25-year-old Englishman to join them at Säbener Straße this summer.
Translated by
First hurdle cleared: FC Bayern Munich have reportedly reached an agreement with their top target
English and German media outlets have already noted that Gordon is open to a move to Munich and sees a transfer to the Bundesliga as a realistic option. It is now reported that both parties have reached a firm agreement, clearing the first hurdle.
However, the transfer fee remains a sticking point: the Magpies are holding out for £80 million (about €92 million), a figure Bayern are unlikely to match.
After all, the Munich club has been on a strict cost-cutting regime in recent years; according to tz, sporting director Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund have therefore been tasked with strengthening the squad for the new season only in specific areas and not spending vast sums of money. A transfer for Gordon does not fit this profile.
Club president Uli Hoeneß is said to have recently spoken out in favour of signing the Englishman, but FCB would need to push the asking fee down a little further in negotiations. Both clubs are reportedly already in talks on this matter, even if a swift agreement seems unlikely.
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Will Newcastle United now back down after Gordon reached an agreement with Bayern Munich?
Newcastle United know that Gordon is seeking a fresh challenge next summer, and Bayern Munich are very attractive to him. If the 25-year-old were to agree personal terms with the German record champions, it would only intensify the speculation.
Michael Olise's rapid evolution into a world-class player after swapping the Premier League for Munich is said to have caught Gordon's attention. According to Sport Bild, England captain Harry Kane has already spoken to his compatriot in an effort to persuade him to join the Bundesliga champions.
Sky reports that an initial draft contract has been prepared, outlining key terms such as salary and duration. Should the transfer proceed, Gordon would sign a five-year deal with the record champions.