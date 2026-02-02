Firecracker explodes next to goalkeeper Emil Audero during Inter's clash with Cremonese as perpetrator loses fingers after 'senseless act'

The terrifying scenes unfolded just three minutes and 12 seconds into the second half at the San Siro. With play resuming, a powerful firecracker was launched from the Inter end, exploding violently just inches away from Cremonese goalkeeper Emil Audero. The 27-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Inter, collapsed to the ground, visibly dazed by the concussive blast.

While medical staff attended to the shaken goalkeeper, a grim scene was playing out in the stands. According to Corriere della Sera, the perpetrator, identified as a "lone wolf" rather than a member of the organised Ultra groups, attempted to handle a second explosive device. The firecracker detonated prematurely in his hand, resulting in the loss of two or three fingers.

The chaos did not end there. In a brutal act of internal policing, the injured man was reportedly set upon and beaten by fellow supporters in the Curva Nord before eventually being extracted for medical treatment. He has been hospitalised under police guard and is expected to be formally arrested once he is discharged.