Fiorentina v Napoli: DAZN, Sky or free-to-air? Where to watch it on TV and streaming

Fiorentina are up and running after their first league win over Venezia, and the mood has lifted under new manager Paolo Vanoli. They then came through the Pisa test with ease in the Coppa Italia. Now comes the first real exam, with Max Allegri's Napoli heading to the Franchi.

Napoli got back to winning ways after three straight defeats by edging past Bologna 1-0. Hojlund and his team-mates want to climb the table before the international break.

As for Vanoli, the main doubt is at centre-forward. Beto is pushing hard, but Pellegrino scored both last Friday against Venezia and in the cup against Pisa. Allegri, meanwhile, must do without several players, including Spinazzola, Anguissa and Santos. Up front, there is a very tight battle between Vergara and Lang on the left.



