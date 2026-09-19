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Fiorentina v Napoli: DAZN, Sky or free-to-air? Where to watch it on TV and streaming

Fiorentina vs SSC Napoli
Serie A
Fiorentina
SSC Napoli

Serie A Sunday opens with the clash between Vanoli's team and Allegri's: here are the TV and streaming schedule and the line-ups

Fiorentina are up and running after their first league win over Venezia, and the mood has lifted under new manager Paolo Vanoli. They then came through the Pisa test with ease in the Coppa Italia. Now comes the first real exam, with Max Allegri's Napoli heading to the Franchi.

Napoli got back to winning ways after three straight defeats by edging past Bologna 1-0. Hojlund and his team-mates want to climb the table before the international break.

As for Vanoli, the main doubt is at centre-forward. Beto is pushing hard, but Pellegrino scored both last Friday against Venezia and in the cup against Pisa. Allegri, meanwhile, must do without several players, including Spinazzola, Anguissa and Santos. Up front, there is a very tight battle between Vergara and Lang on the left.


  • Fiorentina-Napoli: TV channel and live streaming

     Match: Fiorentina vs Napoli

    Date: Sunday 20 September 2026

    Kick-off time: 12.30

    TV channel: DAZN

    Streaming: DAZN

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  • Probable line-ups for Fiorentina v Napoli

     FIORENTINA (4-3-2-1): De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Viery, Ranieri; Ndour, Fagioli, Atta; Mastantuono, Njie; Beto. Manager: Vanoli

    NAPOLI (4-3-3): Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Rafa Marin, Olivera; Gilmour, Lobotka, De Bruyne; Politano, Hojlund, Lang. Manager: Allegri

  • Where to watch Fiorentina v Napoli on TV

     The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Napoli will be shown live on TV by DAZN through the app on compatible smart TVs, or via games consoles (PlayStation, Xbox), the TIMVISION Box or devices such as Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire Stick TV.

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  • Where to watch Fiorentina v Napoli on streaming

    Fiorentina v Napoli is also available to stream live on smartphones, tablets, PCs and desktop computers via DAZN, either through the app or on the platform's official website.

Serie A
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP