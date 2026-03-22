Fiorentina v Inter: the highlights – goals disallowed for Barella and Kean, Fiorentina protests over a penalty

39' – GOAL DISALLOWED FOR FIORENTINA! Fagioli’s shot is deflected by Carlos Augusto (who doesn’t make contact with the ball), and Kean arrives to slot it past Sommer from close range. However, the Fiorentina striker was in an offside position when the move began.

18' - A superb through ball from Fagioli finds Kean in the penalty area. The Azzurri striker goes down in the box after contact with Carlos Augusto, which referee Colombo deems fair play.

7' - INTER GOAL DISALLOWED! Inter’s second goal, scored by Nicolò Barella, is disallowed. The captain for the night at the Franchi was picked out in the box by a precise cross from Dumfries and had shot towards goal, finding the net after a decisive deflection by Brescianini, but he had started from an offside position.