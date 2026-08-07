Fiorentina, Mastantuono official: the statement

The statement continues: "Mastantuono, born in Azul (Argentina) on 14 August 2007, came through the youth ranks at River Plate and made his first-team debut at the age of just 16. Since then, he has made 64 appearances and scored 10 goals in the "Millonarios" shirt.





Last season, the new Viola player, with Real Madrid, made 35 appearances across La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, scoring 3 goals.





What's more, Mastantuono is the youngest player ever to make his debut for the Argentina senior national team and has worn the Albiceleste shirt on four occasions".







