Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
Grafica Mastantuono Fiorentina 2026Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Fiorentina, Mastantuono official: the statement

Fiorentina
Transfers
Real Madrid
F. Mastantuono

Fiorentina announce the arrival of the Argentinian from Real Madrid

Fiorentina said in a club statement: "ACF Fiorentina announce that they have acquired, on a temporary basis, the rights to the sporting performances of the player Franco Mastantuono from Real Madrid C.F.".

  • The career

    The statement continues: "Mastantuono, born in Azul (Argentina) on 14 August 2007, came through the youth ranks at River Plate and made his first-team debut at the age of just 16. Since then, he has made 64 appearances and scored 10 goals in the "Millonarios" shirt.


    Last season, the new Viola player, with Real Madrid, made 35 appearances across La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, scoring 3 goals.


    What's more, Mastantuono is the youngest player ever to make his debut for the Argentina senior national team and has worn the Albiceleste shirt on four occasions".



    • Advertisement

  • THE PHOTO



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Club Friendlies
Modena crest
Modena
MOD
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
Club Friendlies
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA