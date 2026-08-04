Fiorentina, Mastantuono are one step away: the call with Grosso proves decisive, figures and details

Fiorentina have been working on the Mastantuono file for a month, but in the last few hours they feared Napoli might snatch him away. Grosso called the 2007-born player directly and told him Fiorentina have lined up a central role for him in the new project. He also explained that the Argentine's qualities would be a perfect fit for his style of play. Fiorentina have now moved in front and are closing in on the finish line, helped by their relationship with Real Madrid after the Valdepenas deal.