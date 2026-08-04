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Grafica Mastantuono Fiorentina 2026Calciomercato

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Fiorentina, Mastantuono are one step away: the call with Grosso proves decisive, figures and details

Fiorentina

Franco Mastantuono is one of the best talents in South America. Born in 2007, an attacking midfielder inspired by Leo Messi, last June Real Madrid paid 45 million into River Plate’s coffers to bring him to Spain

Fabio Paratici is transforming Fiorentina's transfer market with a string of eye-catching signings: defenders Dragusin from Tottenham and Valdepenas from Real Madrid, French midfielder Atta from Udinese, wide players Alex Jimenez (formerly of AC Milan) from Bournemouth and Joao Mario from Juventus. Barring complications, the next one will be a genuine five-star signing for the Viola club: Argentine talent Franco Mastantuono.

  • Napoli tried, Grosso decisive

    Fiorentina have been working on the Mastantuono file for a month, but in the last few hours they feared Napoli might snatch him away. Grosso called the 2007-born player directly and told him Fiorentina have lined up a central role for him in the new project. He also explained that the Argentine's qualities would be a perfect fit for his style of play. Fiorentina have now moved in front and are closing in on the finish line, helped by their relationship with Real Madrid after the Valdepenas deal.

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  • Real Madrid will help with the signing

    Real Madrid are finalising the details of the fee they will pay into Mastantuono's coffers in relation to the €3.5 million salary. The deal with Fiorentina will go through as a straight loan, and they are close to a full agreement.

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