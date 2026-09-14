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Dodo FiorentinaGetty
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Fiorentina: Dodò hits out on social media: "Out of shape? False, don't believe everything"

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The Brazilian winger hit back on social media and reiterated that he is ready to play.

The situation involving Brazilian wide man Dodò at Fiorentina shows no sign of easing. He is still on zero minutes after a summer in which the club considered him 100% up for sale, and his situation had looked set to be resolved with Grosso's departure and Paolo Vanoli's return to the bench.

Yet against Venezia, the right-back again stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes, fuelling talk that he is behind in his fitness and out of the project for physical and contractual reasons. Rumours that, today, Dodò wanted to deny.

  • "Don't believe everything. I'm absolutely fine"

    On his social media profiles, Dodò first made his position clear by blocking and muting all journalists and their outlets, then added a simple but important message: "I’m fine, absolutely fine. Don’t believe everything you hear"

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  • New chance?

    Vanoli’s return could have opened the door to his reintegration into the squad, and some were even bold enough to suggest a return to the starting line-up as early as the game against Venezia. Instead, partly because of a contract situation running until 30 June 2027, that is, at the end of the season, the chances of reintegration are fading. Dodò does not want to renew, is disappointed by the lack of an offer made at the end of last season and wants to leave on a free transfer.

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