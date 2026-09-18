Filippo Galli: "Will Amorim have time? In Serie A, two managers have already gone"

Filippo Galli, a former AC Milan defender from 1983 to 1996, spoke to the Corriere della Sera about the Rossoneri's current situation after their Europa League defeat against Benfica: "It seems clear to me that they are going through a difficult period. Even with the mitigating factor of being in the process of building, they are a team showing fragility and a lack of confidence. With these premises, it is complicated to produce the dominant football Amorim advocates".





He continued: "It is hard to understand why the manager made such extensive rotation. On the one hand, it is admirable that he wants to keep all the players involved, but on the other, by changing so much, the difficulties emerged and certainties were lost. Perhaps in the medium to long term he will be proved right, but will he have the time? Two managers have already gone in Serie A...".







