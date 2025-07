Sweden kicked off their Euro 2025 campaign with a 1-0 win over Denmark thanks to a brilliantly worked goal by Real Madrid midfielder Filippa Angeldal.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lengthy VAR check takes sting out of first half

New City boss Jeglertz fails to influence game

Angeldal caps fine performance with 55th minute goal Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱