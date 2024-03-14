U-17 World Cup Triphy@Getty
Soham Mukherjee

FIFA announces 48-team U17 World Cup as Qatar confirmed men’s hosts for next FIVE years - with women’s tournament to be staged in Morocco during same period

World CupWorld Cup U-17QatarMorocco

FIFA have awarded Qatar and Morocco the rights to host the FIFA U-17 men's and women’s World Cup, respectively, for the next five years from 2025.

  • FIFA U-17 World Cup to be expanded to 48 teams
  • Both competitions will be held annually
  • FIFA Council names same hosts for next five editions

