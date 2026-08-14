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Mohamed Mansi

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FIFA places Hamza Abdul Karim in a historic position

LaLiga
Barcelona
H. Abdelkarim
Egypt
Spain
Egypt

Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim is no longer just one of Barcelona's most prominent bets for the future. 

His rapid development over recent months has taken his name well beyond the Catalan club's surroundings, according to Sport newspaper

FIFA have shone a light on his rise, naming the Egyptian striker among seven young talents who lit up the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

The world governing body ranks Hamza's development alongside six other emerging names who also made their mark at that tournament: Samuel Inacio (Borussia Dortmund), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), Remy Himbert (Lyon), Matthew Baker (Melbourne City), Noah Fernandez (Eindhoven) and Ze Lucas (Cruzeiro).

Hamza's story explains the attention. His displays at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar were among the main reasons Barcelona moved to sign a striker who had already impressed in the youth ranks at Egypt's Al-Ahly.

For the Egypt national team, he scored two goals in four matches at that tournament. His development did not stop when the World Cup ended. 

Barcelona completed his signing on loan last February. Hamza needed only nine matches with the youth team to prove himself, scoring six goals and playing an important role in the final stage of the season.

His real leap came when Hossam Hassan called him up for the 2026 World Cup. Hamza did not go simply to make up Egypt's squad. He featured in four of the five matches played by an Egypt side who reached the round of 16.

That experience accelerated a career already moving fast. While he was away with his country, confirmation arrived that Barcelona had activated the purchase option in his contract, initially set at 1.5 million euros and rising to as much as 6.5 million euros depending on variables and incentives.

  • imago-sport-1080799571.jpgGribaudi/ImagePhoto

    Standout brilliance against Birmingham

    The Egyptian striker didn't wait around after the World Cup. He went straight back to Barcelona to join the first team's preparations and work under Flick.

    One chance was all he needed to turn heads again. Hamza Abdelkarim stole the show against Birmingham City in a friendly, scoring twice inside 62 minutes.

    He struck first from a penalty he had won himself, then popped up inside the box to bundle home a rebound and complete his brace.

    Two goals told only part of the story. His movement convinced the club even further: reading situations inside the penalty area, sniffing out space, finishing off attacks without hesitation.

    Flick wasted no time in praising him. The German coach hailed his humility, his character and his knack for turning up in the moments a proper striker has to master.

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  • imago-sport-1080801685.jpgNurPhoto

    An opportunity looms for him with the first team

    Hamza's outstanding form could hardly have come at a better time for Barcelona's attack. The club have lost Robert Lewandowski and are still searching for answers at centre-forward.

    Julian Alvarez remains one of their most prominent targets, but Atletico Madrid are notoriously tough negotiators, and that leaves Barca's attacking plans open to more than one route. Ferran Torres, meanwhile, looks set to leave imminently.

    All of which makes Hamza's rise matter even more. His natural home is still the reserve team, where he will have to keep developing.

    His pre-season displays, though, have earned him a place in the first-team picture for now. He continues to train under Flick and knock firmly on the door.

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