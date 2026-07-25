Gianni Infantino praises Argentina's 'proffesionalism' in World Cup as FIFA president's letter to FA emerges

In a surprising development, a private correspondence from Infantino to Argentine FA president Claudio Tapia has been made public. Despite the scenes of aggression that marred the conclusion of the tournament in New York - where the 2022 champions failed to manage a single shot on target in the final and turned their backs as Luis de la Fuente’s side lifted the trophy - the FIFA chief chose to focus on the positive impact of the South American giants. The letter, which was first brought to light by media outlets in Argentina and subsequently verified by theDaily Mail, expressed gratitude for the nation's contribution to the tournament’s atmosphere and success on the global stage.

Infantino wrote: "Dear Mr. President, Yesterday, Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the magnificent New York New Jersey Stadium, Argentina won the silver medal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, after an exciting final against Spain. I would like to reiterate my most sincere congratulations for this important new result for Argentine soccer. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain in memory as an unforgettable celebration of football, marked by spectacular matches, the irruption of new promises, the presence of the great figures of the sport and the extraordinary atmosphere lived in stadiums full of fans."