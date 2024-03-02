John Coleman Accrington StanleyGetty Images
Stephen Darwin

FIFA Fair Play award incoming?! Bizarre scenes at Wrexham as opposition manager John Coleman incredibly orders his own player to give ball back despite being absolutely battered by hosts - it's unheard of!

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman delighted Wrexham fans as he told his own player to give the ball back after disagreeing with a decision.

