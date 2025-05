The draw for the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup was held in Doha on Sunday, with Egypt drawn alongside UAE while Saudi Arabia are in the same group as Morocco.

The tournament will feature 16 teams

Hosts Qatar set to take on Palestine/Libya in the tournament opener Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱