Ferran Torres is edging ever closer to becoming a new Paris Saint-Germain player. The French club have submitted a formal offer of around €50 million to Barcelona, taking the deal a big step closer.





According to Marca, talks between the two clubs are now at an advanced stage and the green light could arrive shortly. Torres' stance has also helped move things along: the forward, scorer of the goal that gave Spain the World Cup in the final against Argentina, is said to have already reached an agreement in principle with PSG some time ago, and the French side are ready to welcome him and give him a key role in attack.



