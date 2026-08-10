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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Ferran Torres-PSG, agreement close: €50 million bid to Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain
Transfers
Barcelona
F. Torres

PSG close to signing the striker who decided the World Cup final

Ferran Torres is edging ever closer to becoming a new Paris Saint-Germain player. The French club have submitted a formal offer of around €50 million to Barcelona, taking the deal a big step closer.


According to Marca, talks between the two clubs are now at an advanced stage and the green light could arrive shortly. Torres' stance has also helped move things along: the forward, scorer of the goal that gave Spain the World Cup in the final against Argentina, is said to have already reached an agreement in principle with PSG some time ago, and the French side are ready to welcome him and give him a key role in attack.


  • The contractual situation is decisive

    The main factor affecting the valuation of the Spanish forward is his contract situation. His deal with Barcelona is in fact nearing its expiry date (30 June 2027), a detail that has helped keep the fee at a level Paris Saint-Germain consider affordable.


    Barca, for their part, are therefore preparing to part ways with one of their forwards and bring in a significant sum to reinvest in the transfer market. PSG, meanwhile, see the deal as a chance to add quality and versatility to their attack. The final details between the clubs still need to be ironed out, but Ferran Torres's route to Paris now appears to be set.




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