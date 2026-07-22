Ferran Torres outraged by Barcelona contract offer with Spain's World Cup winner ready to accept PSG offer

Torres has one foot out of the door at Barcelona following a significant breakdown in contract negotiations. According to a report from ElDesmarque, the attacker considers the renewal offer presented by the club to be entirely insufficient on both sporting and financial levels.

Torres wants a substantially improved salary and demands guarantees over his playing time under new manager Hansi Flick. He feels undervalued despite his contributions and wants the club to reflect his importance in their proposal. If the sporting direction at Barcelona fail to submit a significantly enhanced package soon, Torres is prepared to end his tenure in Catalonia. A final decision regarding his future will wait until his post-season holidays conclude.