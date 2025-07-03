Fenerbahce make fresh bid for Kyle Walker as Jose Mourinho ramps up efforts to land Man City defender
Fenerbahce have reportedly ramped up their efforts to land Manchester City’s veteran right-back Kyle Walker, making a significantly improved financial proposal to lure the England international to Istanbul. The Super Lig runners-up are preparing for life after Bright Osayi-Samuel, whose contract concludes at the end of June. With his likely departure, the Istanbul-based club is eager to secure a high-profile replacement, and Walker is at the top of their shortlist.
- Walker not in Man City's plans
- Fenerbahce keen to snap up the defender
- Have submitted a revised offer to the player