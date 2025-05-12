RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Felix Zwayer to referee Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham despite Jude Bellingham barb and previous ban for involvement in match-fixing scandal

Manchester UnitedTottenhamTottenham vs Manchester UnitedEuropa LeagueJ. Bellingham

A referee who was once banned for his role in a match-fixing scandal will take charge of the Europa League final with Manchester United and Tottenham.

  • Man Utd face Spurs in Europa League final
  • Referee with chequered history to officiate game
  • Previously slammed by Bellingham
