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Newcastle eye €120m Borussia Dortmund ace as Arsenal close in on Bruno Guimaraes deal
Newcastle target Dortmund star
Newcastle have actively started their search for a new dynamic central midfielder, with Dortmund standout Nmecha emerging as their absolute priority. The Magpies have already initiated formal discussions in an attempt to secure the 25-year-old Germany international this summer.
According to L'Equipe, Nmecha is viewed by the English club's hierarchy as the clear preferred solution to bolster their engine room. While Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt is also being actively studied as a potential alternative, the Dortmund ace remains firmly at the top of their ambitious shortlist.
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Preparing for life after Guimaraes
The urgent pursuit of Nmecha is directly driven by the heavily anticipated departure of club captain Guimaraes. The Brazilian fan favourite is currently closing in on a blockbuster domestic transfer to Arsenal.
The Gunners are expected to secure the influential midfielder for a massive fee in the region of €90 million. This imminent, lucrative windfall will provide Newcastle's recruitment team with the necessary financial firepower to immediately reinvest in reshaping their midfield for the new campaign, having also previously lost Sandro Tonali to Tottenham.
Steep valuation
However, convincing Dortmund to sanction a sale will not be a straightforward task. The Bundesliga heavyweights are reportedly completely unwilling to listen to any incoming offers below €120m for Nmecha, who remains under contract in Germany until June 2030.
The midfielder recently enjoyed a decent individual World Cup campaign, despite Germany suffering a disappointing exit in the very first knockout stage. On the club front, he managed 29 Bundesliga appearances during the 2025-26 season, contributing two goals. The Magpies are already well aware of Dortmund's staggering financial demands as they navigate a broader period of significant squad transition.
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Imminent managerial change on Tyneside
While complex negotiations for Nmecha continue behind the scenes, Newcastle are also preparing to usher in a brand new era in the St James' Park dugout. The club are widely expected to replace current head coach Eddie Howe with highly-rated German tactician Matthias Jaissle. An official public announcement confirming Jaissle's arrival is understood to be the only remaining step to finalise that particular deal.
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