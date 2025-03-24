Federico Bernardeschi salary: How much does Toronto FC star earn per week and annually in MLS?

Everything you need to know about Federico Bernardeschi's salary at Toronto FC

Former Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi joined MLS side Toronto FC in 2022 after spending five seasons with the Italian giants.

The Italian's decision to move to Canada came as a surprise to many, but his healthy compensation will have played a role in convincing him to complete the transfer.

Under his current contract at Toronto, Bernardeschi is one of the highest-paid players in the team and across the league.

But exactly how much does he earn playing in the MLS?

GOAL delved into the numbers with the MLS salary guide and found out!

*Salaries are gross