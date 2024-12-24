'Give him affection!' - Fede Valverde explains how to get Kylian Mbappe firing and says Real Madrid star is 'one of the best in the world'
Fede Valverde revealed Kylian Mbappe must be shown "affection" to reach his maximum while calling the Real Madrid star "one of the best in the world".
- Mbappe and Valverde were on target against Sevilla
- French forward finally finding his feet at Real
- Has 14 goals in 24 appearances for the club