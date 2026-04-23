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FC Bayern news and rumours: A clear trend is emerging regarding Leon Goretzka

Bundesliga
Transfers
Bayern Munich
AC Milan
L. Goretzka
J. Fernandez
Nuernberg

Is England no longer his preferred destination? Leon Goretzka’s club search now has a clear direction. A player currently on loan wants to stay put. The latest FCB news and rumours.

More news and articles about FC Bayern:

  • He can play ‘almost any position’: Is FC Bayern set to make a record-breaking transfer?
  • Club icon set to return to Bayern, sources confirm
  • Meanwhile, a bizarre incident has surfaced: a Bayern player is said to have fallen asleep during a speech by captain Vincent Kompany.
  • Leon GoretzkaGetty Images

    FC Bayern News: What’s next for Leon Goretzka after leaving the club?

    Where will Leon Goretzka be heading this summer? According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, a clear trend is now emerging regarding the midfielder, who is set to leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer at the end of the season.

    According to the Italian journalist, AC Milan are currently leading the race to secure his signature, with “positive signs” that the 31-year-old will join the Rossoneri.

    Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport recently confirmed that the current Serie A runners-up are going on the offensive, reporting that Milan are offering Goretzka a three-year deal worth €5 million per season.

    Juventus, Napoli and Inter have also approached the midfielder, while Fenerbahce and Atlético Madrid continue to be linked.

    Since late January, it has been clear that Goretzka will not sign a new deal with Bayern and will depart in the summer. The German international joined Munich from FC Schalke 04 in 2018 and has since made 305 competitive appearances, scoring 49 goals for the club.

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  • FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern, News: FCB starlet looks set to stay at his loan club

    Javier Fernandez, the talented midfielder currently on loan from FC Bayern Munich to 1. FC Nürnberg, could remain with the second-tier side beyond the end of the season.

    According to Bild, the 19-year-old is open to extending his stay beyond the current campaign, provided he can secure regular first-team action. Since joining on loan at the end of January, the 19-year-old made his first brief appearance in mid-March and has since featured in four matches. Last weekend he started for the first time, impressing in the 1-1 draw at Bielefeld.

    Nürnberg hold an option to buy, though Bayern could immediately activate a buy-back clause. Bild reports that talks to extend the loan are imminent and likely to succeed. Club coach Miroslav Klose has already indicated that he wants to keep the youngster in his plans: “We now see that Javier can transfer his training form to matches, which feels good. The talks have just started, so this could be a preview of what happens next year,” Klose told Bild.

    Fernandez joined Bayern’s youth setup in early 2023 after leaving Atlético Madrid six months earlier. Having missed significant time to injuries over the past two years, the move to Nürnberg was designed to give him consistent first-team action at a high level. He remains under contract at Bayern until 2028.

  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich news: Kompany, Völler and Freund express their support for Gnabry.

    Germany international Serge Gnabry’s World Cup exit has drawn sympathy from DFB sporting director Rudi Völler. “We’ve been in touch with him. I’ve been in touch with him too, of course. What do you say in a situation like that? What do you write? ‘Keep your chin up’,” the 66-year-old told Sky on Wednesday evening. Just hours earlier, Gnabry had announced he would miss the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada (11 June–19 July) because of injury.

    “He has now missed a major tournament for the second time in a row because of injury,” Völler noted, referring to the torn muscle that also ruled Gnabry out of the 2024 European Championship at home. Nevertheless, the DFB sporting director is convinced the winger will return. “He is still young, had a strong season with Bayern and the national team, and was in fantastic form in recent months. He was also instrumental in ensuring we qualified. The story goes on. There is still the European Championship in the UK in 2028. If he keeps performing at this level, I have no doubt he’ll be back.”

    Bayern Munich officials also regretted his absence ahead of the DFB-Pokal semi-final at Bayer Leverkusen (8.45 pm CET, ZDF/Sky). “It’s bitter for Serge to miss out at this stage, both for Bayern and the national team, because he’s having a superb season,” said sporting director Christoph Freund.

    “I understand how he feels. I also missed a European Championship due to injury. He’s important to us. Eventually, the disappointment will turn into his own goals. He can still support us a lot. He’s already been important this season, but he can continue to be important as a leading figure behind the scenes,” said Vincent Kompany.

    “The dream of the World Cup is unfortunately over for me,” Gnabry had earlier written on Instagram. “Like the rest of the country, I’ll be supporting the lads from home.” The forward, who had been a fixture in national coach Julian Nagelsmann’s World Cup plans, suffered a tear to the adductor muscles in his right thigh last weekend. Bayern subsequently anticipated a “longer break”, though the exact length of the 30-year-old’s absence remains unknown. Gnabry now faces the certainty of missing the World Cup.

    “The last few days have been tough to accept,” Gnabry wrote before the DFB-Pokal semi-final at Bayer Leverkusen. “Now it’s time to focus on my recovery and come back for pre-season.”

    (SID)

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  • Jamal MusialaGetty Images

    FC Bayern Munich, News – Kahn takes a dig at Musiala

    DFB sporting director Rudi Völler has taken a dig at Oliver Kahn over his comments regarding Bayern Munich’s star midfielder Jamal Musiala.

    “You don’t have to endorse every idea,” Völler told Sky ahead of Wednesday’s DFB Cup semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen. Speaking on Sky’s ‘Triple – der Hagedorn-Fußballtalk’ in March, shortly after Musiala’s injury setback, Kahn had advised: “He should sit out the World Cup. If I feel something isn’t right in my game, then I have to work on myself to be ready again.”

    Kahn’s comments had already sparked significant pushback, especially since Musiala quickly regained form and impressed for Bayern after his return in mid-January. “He’s getting better week by week, his dribbling and one-on-one situations. Every game will help him, so he can then play a good World Cup too,” emphasised Völler, who dismisses the idea of Musiala voluntarily sitting out the tournament.

    The 23-year-old had been sidelined for six months after fracturing his fibula at last summer’s Club World Cup, then suffered a minor setback in March that kept him out of Germany’s March friendlies as a precaution. Musiala is now approaching top form again and has started three of Bayern’s last four matches.

  • FC Bayern Fixtures: An overview of the club’s upcoming matches.

    DateMatchCompetition
    Saturday, 25 AprilFSV Mainz 05 vs. FC BayernBundesliga
    Tuesday, 28 AprilParis Saint-Germain vs. FC BayernChampions League
    Saturday 2 MayBundesligaBundesliga
    Wednesday, 6 MayFC Bayern vs. Paris Saint-GermainChampions League