FC Bayern news and rumours: A clear trend is emerging regarding Leon Goretzka

Germany international Serge Gnabry’s World Cup exit has drawn sympathy from DFB sporting director Rudi Völler. “We’ve been in touch with him. I’ve been in touch with him too, of course. What do you say in a situation like that? What do you write? ‘Keep your chin up’,” the 66-year-old told Sky on Wednesday evening. Just hours earlier, Gnabry had announced he would miss the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada (11 June–19 July) because of injury.

“He has now missed a major tournament for the second time in a row because of injury,” Völler noted, referring to the torn muscle that also ruled Gnabry out of the 2024 European Championship at home. Nevertheless, the DFB sporting director is convinced the winger will return. “He is still young, had a strong season with Bayern and the national team, and was in fantastic form in recent months. He was also instrumental in ensuring we qualified. The story goes on. There is still the European Championship in the UK in 2028. If he keeps performing at this level, I have no doubt he’ll be back.”

Bayern Munich officials also regretted his absence ahead of the DFB-Pokal semi-final at Bayer Leverkusen (8.45 pm CET, ZDF/Sky). “It’s bitter for Serge to miss out at this stage, both for Bayern and the national team, because he’s having a superb season,” said sporting director Christoph Freund.

“I understand how he feels. I also missed a European Championship due to injury. He’s important to us. Eventually, the disappointment will turn into his own goals. He can still support us a lot. He’s already been important this season, but he can continue to be important as a leading figure behind the scenes,” said Vincent Kompany.

“The dream of the World Cup is unfortunately over for me,” Gnabry had earlier written on Instagram. “Like the rest of the country, I’ll be supporting the lads from home.” The forward, who had been a fixture in national coach Julian Nagelsmann’s World Cup plans, suffered a tear to the adductor muscles in his right thigh last weekend. Bayern subsequently anticipated a “longer break”, though the exact length of the 30-year-old’s absence remains unknown. Gnabry now faces the certainty of missing the World Cup.

“The last few days have been tough to accept,” Gnabry wrote before the DFB-Pokal semi-final at Bayer Leverkusen. “Now it’s time to focus on my recovery and come back for pre-season.”

(SID)