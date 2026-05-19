FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: Could the Bavarians make a surprise move for PSG?

It has been clear, at the latest since the recent comments from FCB bosses Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, that Alexander Nübel—whose loan spell at VfB Stuttgart expires at the end of June—has no future at FC Bayern Munich, despite having a contract until 2030. But what does the future hold for the three-time Germany international goalkeeper?

According to Sky, his next move is still wide open, with no concrete enquiries having reached the club. Surprisingly, Bayern would now accept a fee of just €10–15 million, rather than the previously mooted €20–25 million.

Following the contract extensions of Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich, Bayern plans to enter the new season with that established trio plus Jonas Urbig. Nübel joined Bayern from FC Schalke 04 in 2020 but has made only four competitive appearances for the club.

After a loan spell at AS Monaco between 2021 and 2023, he moved directly to Stuttgart on loan. Nübel prospered with VfB, yet the club cannot afford a permanent transfer due to his high salary, most of which Bayern subsidised during the loan.

Ironically, he will face his parent club on Saturday in what is likely his last appearance for VfB, aiming to upset Bayern in the DFB-Pokal final.