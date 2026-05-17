There has been extensive speculation about Manuel Neuer's return to the German national team for the 2026 World Cup. Now, FC Bayern Munich has revealed the medical diagnosis after his substitution in Saturday's Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln.
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FC Bayern Munich has revealed the medical verdict: Is Manuel Neuer actually ready for the World Cup?
According to the club's official statement, the goalkeeper will have to "take it easy for the time being due to muscle problems in his left calf. This was the finding of an examination carried out by FC Bayern's medical department".
"I just felt it on my left side. I'd been having a bit of trouble with my calf, and I didn't want to take any risks," Neuer told BR on Sunday.
The club has not specified how long he will be sidelined or whether he will recover in time for next Saturday's DFB-Pokal final against VfB Stuttgart.
Neuer has already suffered several calf injuries
The fact is, however, that Neuer has been struggling with calf problems more frequently in recent times. The 2014 World Cup winner has already been sidelined three times this Bundesliga season with a torn calf muscle.
It remains unclear how these setbacks could influence his World Cup selection. According to Sky, the 40-year-old captain is expected to return, yet Nagelsmann declined to comment when asked on Saturday evening during ZDF Sportstudio.