Napoli paid a club-record €75 million to sign Osimhen from Galatasaray last summer, and the striker has justified that investment with 27 goals and assists in 31 appearances this season.

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting for €67 million before the current campaign. The Swede has not yet fully lived up to expectations, particularly in terms of his play, having scored 21 goals in 49 competitive matches for the Gunners, so the club is reportedly considering another high-profile signing for the centre of attack. Galatasaray would want to recoup at least the amount invested in Osimhen should he be sold on.