AFP FC Barcelona relocate United States commercial operations from New York to Miami LaLiga Barcelona The La Liga giants will relocate their commercial operations to Miami, positioning the club in what has become a hub for soccer business Barcelona cites Miami's emergence as epicentre of American soccer business

Spanish giants receive grant from Miami Downtown Development Authority to facilitate move.

New Miami office to focus on managing club assets and attracting potential investors Article continues below Next Match LaLiga VLL BAR Match preview