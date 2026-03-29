AFP
‘Fantastic captain’ picked as Lionel Messi successor with Argentina as GOAT prepares to chase down second World Cup crown
Will Messi form part of Argentina's 2026 World Cup squad?
The expectation is that the all-time great will form part of Lionel Scaloni’s squad, as he has returned to competitive action in 2026 with MLS Cup winners Inter Miami. Form and fitness is being found ahead of potential international outings.
Messi helped to inspire Argentina to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022, allowing his glittering medal collection to be completed. He is now up to 197 caps and 115 goals for his country, with there every chance that he - like eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo - will reach 1,000 career efforts at some stage.
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Who will succeed Messi as captain of Argentina?
Gracing another major tournament would aid that cause, with Argentina expected to go well in defence of their title. A day will, however, come when Messi is no longer available for selection. At that point, a new skipper will be required to fill the most distinguished of armbands.
Several candidates are ready to stake their respective claims to that role, with former Barcelona and Argentina forward Saviola telling Marca of who he would pick: “[Leandro] Paredes has a lot of personality. He's a player who has been proving himself over the last few years and can become a fantastic captain.”
He added on other contenders that boast the experience required to captain Argentina: “Julian [Alvarez], [Nicolas] Tagliafico, Dibu [Emi Martinez], I think that's the kind of player we're looking at.”
Argentina ready to compete with Spain, England & France
If called upon this summer, then Messi will take on captaincy duties. Saviola believes that responsibility will not weigh as heavy on the mercurial No.10 as it once did, with there nothing left for the iconic forward to achieve.
Saviola added on Messi gracing FIFA’s flagship event for the sixth time: “He's finally gotten rid of the heavy burden of not being able to win the World Cup. Now he's surely going to enjoy it. He always wants the best for Argentina, and this type of player always competes and wants to win.”
No nation has gone back-to-back on the World Cup-winning front since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Argentina believe that they can buck that trend in 2026, despite facing fierce competition for their crown from the likes of Spain, France, Portugal, England and Germany.
Saviola said: “We are contenders. Because we've already won the World Cup; and because we have the best player in the world and one of the best in history.
“When you reach the top, you have to keep proving yourself and earning respect as the reigning world champions. Hopefully we can play against Spain in the World Cup in the final stages.”
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Last dance: Messi, Ronaldo & Neymar may be bowing out
Argentina had been due to face European Championship winners Spain in the 2026 Finalissima - with Messi and Lamine Yamal potentially going head-to-head - but that contest has been cancelled as a suitable date and venue could not be found.
The 2026 World Cup will get underway on June 11 and run through to July 19. Farewells could be bid to a number of iconic figures at that event, with the likes of Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar preparing for their last dances.