GOAL looks at which USMNT's stars have also been the biggest names and best players for their respective clubs in Europe

For years, members of the U.S. men's national team just wanted to take part. The leap from America to Europe was a massive one, one made all the more difficult by some dismissive attitudes across the pond. American players had to fight and scrap for a chance, and many took it and ran when they did get it.

How far things have come. Now, it's not uncommon to see Americans playing on the highest level. Not just playing, too, but actually making an impact.

Over the last two decades, there have been several Americans who have been more than contributors to their club. They've been genuine stars, players that major clubs have turned to in moments of need, faces of the franchise.

Which Americans can definitively say they were their club's best player on the highest of levels? GOAL takes a look.