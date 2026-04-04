The Premier League is taking a weekend break, but action resumes next week with the first early kick-off of Matchday 32 scheduled for Friday 10 April between West Ham and Wolverhampton. Today, however, three of the four FA Cup quarter-finals were played in England. The first big side to take to the pitch was Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who cruised to victory against Liverpool in Saturday’s big match: a 4-0 win, with a hat-trick from Haaland and a goal from Semenyo. Chelsea scored seven goals against Port Vale – bottom of League One, the third tier – with manager Rosenior rotating his squad, resulting in seven different goalscorers: Hato broke the deadlock after just two minutes, followed by Joao Pedro, and three minutes before half-time, Lawrence-Gabriel scored an own goal. In the second half, goals came from Adarabioyo, Andrey Santos, Estevao and Garnacho.
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FA Cup: Arsenal knocked out by seventh-placed Championship side Southampton – the quarter-final results
THE MATCH
The surprise came in today’s final match, with Southampton – currently seventh in the Championship (second tier) and outside the play-off places – knocking Arteta’s Arsenal, top of the Premier League, out of the competition: a 2-1 win for the home side, who had broken the deadlock through a goal from Scottish striker Ross Stewart, Gyokeres, who came on as a substitute, had equalised for the Gunners with just over twenty minutes remaining, but in the final five minutes, a goal from midfielder Shea Charles – born in 2003 and a product of Manchester City’s youth academy – saw Arsenal suffer a surprise elimination. Tomorrow sees the final quarter-final clash, with West Ham v Leeds scheduled for 5.30 pm.